Newest Police Leading The Way – Graduation Of 56 Constables

Fifty-six new cops have graduated today (Thursday 13 August) from their initial training at the Royal New Zealand Police College, with family and friends watching the ceremony via livestream due to Alert Level 2 restrictions.

Constable Daniel Stone’s leadership within the wing over their 16 weeks of training was recognised at the graduation ceremony when he received the Commissioner’s Award for Leadership.

Daniel’s journey into Police saw an early bump on the road when he was told as a 21-year-old to get more life experience before joining.

“At the time I was disappointed, but what my recruiter told me that day has been hugely beneficial for my life experiences so far,” says Daniel, who went on to work his way up from a truck driver to operations manager for a trucking company and travelled widely internationally before coming back to where he started 13 years later.

“I hope the experiences I’ve gained will serve me well in becoming a professional and compassionate police officer,” he says.

“The two things that made me want to join are the many challenges that I will face and the real sense of helping the community.”

Daniel will be working in Wellington District.

Some of the graduates have been led towards a police career through family and friends.

There’s no doubt Constable Jordan Crowe has policing in his blood.

His mother and uncle were police officers and his father and two siblings are all currently in the job.

Jordan says hearing his brother’s and sister’s work stories over the dinner table made him decide to join the ‘family business’ – but only after he’d fulfilled other goals in rugby, hospitality and travel.

Jordan is a talented rugby player who has played at representative level for Waikato and overseas in England and Holland.

Working in hospitality led him to an opportunity of a lifetime working at a hostel and training hospitality staff in Tanzania, which then opened up opportunities to travel

through Africa.

After all these experiences, he has also proven he’s ready for the challenge of policing – Jordan received the Award for Second in Wing at the graduation.

He has been posted to Waikato District, where his father, sister and brother also work.

Constable Katie Gray, posted to Counties Manukau District, has led the wing in the course assessments, and as the top student she received the Minister’s Award at the graduation ceremony.

Katie has a Bachelor of Sport and Recreation and has worked in the fitness and travel industries, as well as spending time as a volunteer with young people.

Working in and travelling through seven different countries in South East Asia was a unique experience, she says.

“It gave me a deep appreciation of how other cultures live and different people’s values systems, which I will bring with me to policing our diverse communities.”

Katie says she loves working with people and being part of a team, and she’s joined Police to help people feel safe – “to feel like I can make a difference in a very hands-on way.”

Commissioner Andrew Coster, Deputy Prime Minister the Rt Hon Winston Peters and Police Minister the Hon Stuart Nash were present at the graduation ceremony.

Awards

Minister’s Award recognising top student – Constable Katie Gray, Counties Manukau District

Award for second top student – Constable Jordan Crowe, Waikato District

Commissioner’s Award for Leadership – Constable Daniel Stone, Wellington District

Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award – Constable Israel Tawa, Waitematā District

Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award – Constable William Ball, Canterbury District

Firearms Award – Constable Lukas Meyer, Bay of Plenty District, and Constable Israel Tawa, Waitematā District

Deployment information

The new constables will have a one-week break before starting duties in their districts.

The wing is being dispersed as follows:

Northland – 1

Waitematā – 7

Auckland City – 10

Counties Manukau – 5

Waikato – 5

Bay of Plenty – 5

Eastern – 3

Central – 4

Wellington – 6

Tasman – 1

Canterbury – 6

Southern – 3

