New Rules In Place To Restore Healthy Freshwater

The Government has passed into law new regulations to restore and protect rivers, lakes, streams, aquifers and wetlands for future generations.

The new National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management 2020 (NPS-FM 2020), National Environmental Standards for Freshwater 2020 (NES-FW), stock exclusion regulations, and measurement and reporting of water takes regulations take effect from today, Thursday 3 September.

This new national direction, part of the Essential Freshwater reforms, contributes to the Government’s commitment to restore waterways within a generation.

Preliminary guidance for farmers and horticulturalists is available on the Ministry for the Environment website at: https://bit.ly/2Ynw85P

This includes information for what people need to do, and when.

The Ministry for the Environment is developing further guidance and implementation support and will publish this over the coming months.

