Kāpiti Businesses Feature Strongly In Regional Awards

Judges have announced ten Kāpiti businesses are finalists in the Electra Business and Innovation Awards, with the winners in each category to be announced at an event on 9 October.

Established in 1993, the Electra Business and Innovation Awards are one of the longest running regional business awards in New Zealand. The awards celebrate innovation and best business practice across all industries and sectors in the Kāpiti and Horowhenua region. This year the awards have been re-positioned to include innovation and include a COVID-19 Innovation award.

Businesses go through a robust application process which benchmark their business against others in their industry category.

Kāpiti organisations announced as finalists are:

Beachside Dental Surgery – Paraparaumu

Relish Café – Waikanae

Steel-it Framing Ltd - Paraparaumu

Captured By Friday Photography – Paraparaumu

Work Ready Kāpiti – Paraparaumu

Waikanae Beach Four Square – Waikanae

50-50 – Paraparaumu

Ecoshifter Ltd – Waikanae

Fun Zone Group Ltd – Kāpiti & Horowhenua

Framed Alive - Raumati

Darryn Grant, Kāpiti Coast District Council Economic Development Manager says the Council is proud to be a key partner in the annual awards.

“Kāpiti has a strong and vibrant business community operating under challenging circumstances this year, and we commend those businesses who have put themselves forward,” says Mr Grant.

“We’re looking forward to the Awards evening on 9 October and celebrating with our entrepreneurial community”.

