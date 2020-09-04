Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ignite Wanaka And Mount Aspiring College To Take Pride Pledge

Friday, 4 September 2020, 6:05 am
Press Release: IGNITE WANAKA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Wanaka has taken a step towards more diversity and inclusion in the community with the launch of the Wanaka and Upper Clutha Pride Pledge today (September 3, 2020).

(From left) Winter Pride ambassador Aziz Al-Sa'afin, Winter Pride and Pride Pledge director Martin King, Ignite Wanaka executive officer Naomi Lindsay, Ignite Wanaka board member Chris Hadfield, Winter Pride’s Mike Hughes and Ignite Wanaka vice chair Celia Crosbie at Mt Aspiring College.

Initiated by Ignite Wanaka Chamber of Commerce and Mt Aspiring College (MAC) and working in partnership with Pride Pledge Aotearoa, the local business and secondary school communities have agreed to work towards increasing visibility, inclusion and safety for LGBTTQ+ people in the community, whether residents or those who or are visiting.

Ignite Wanaka and MAC will take the Pride Pledge with Pride Pledge founder Martin King on Thursday, September 3, at a special assembly held at MAC.

Ignite Wanaka executive officer Naomi Lindsay says: “The Pride Pledge has gained real momentum in Queenstown and other areas across New Zealand and we felt it was an important step to take the pledge and lead our business community into embracing diversity on a number of levels.

“By taking the Pride Pledge, it will help our workplaces and communities become more empathetic towards issues around gender and sexuality by assisting people to build awareness and understanding.Through understanding diversity and embracing and welcoming different thinking, we can have more insightful and productive conversations about the issues that impact our community,” Lindsay adds.

MAC acting principal Dean Sheppard says: “As a school we are proud to be associated with the Pride Pledge and are taking continual, positive steps to ensure our campus is a safe place for all members of the LGBTTQ+ community. At MAC we celebrate diversity, and this term we are making considerable time investment in professional development for our staff, as well as continuing to bring pride awareness to the forefront for our students.”

Pride Pledge founder Martin King – also director of Winter Pride, which takes place in Queenstown at at Cardrona Alpine Resort this week – says he’s thrilled that both the Wanaka college and business communities have come on board.

(From left) Mt Aspiring College acting principal Dean Sheppard and Winter Pride and Pride Pledge director Martin King.

“I am delighted to be able to be here in person to mark this important milestone in Wanaka, and the lasting impact this will have on inclusion in the region,” King says.

From September, Wanaka will be added as a Pride Pledge town here https://pridepledge.co.nz/supporters and all businesses, organisations and individuals who take the Pledge will be listed online to show their support and inclusivity.

A Wanaka Pride Pledge launch will be held later this year with Mayoress Karen Boult, who is the patron, along with pledged businesses and the LGBTTQ+ community.

