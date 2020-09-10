Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mahitahi Trust Health Response In South Auckland

Thursday, 10 September 2020, 12:30 pm
Press Release: Arena Williams

Labour’s candidate in Manurewa, Arena Williams, is concerned that Auckland’s Māori and Pasifika communities have found themselves overrepresented in the city’s latest’s COVID-19 outbreak.

Williams met with Māori mental health and addictions provider, Mahitahi Trust, which has seen a different demand for its services over the COVID-19 pandemic period. There has been more support required for Kai, to support whanau to get tested and to find different ways to maintain whanaungatanga during times that kanohi kit e kanohi was not possible. That trend has continued steadily during the recent Auckland outbreak.

Mahitahi Trust Chief Executive Officer, Raewyn Allan, said that one of the potential major challenges for the Māori and Pacific communities she serves is social isolation and loneliness, which could become more severe the more people are asked to remain socially distant or to stay at home. Mahitahi Trust is working on ways to combat this so that we do not see increased rates of depression, anxiety, and so on.

“I would like to see investment in digital connectedness. For example, Mahitahi in partnership with Hapai Te Hauora has provided whānau with devices to check in with their kaiawhina. We see this as critical for whānau wellbeing,” said Allan.

Mahitahi Trust has been based in South Auckland for the past 30 years. It assists people through an integrated set of services, all of which are based on Māori cultural beliefs and practices. Its services are accessed through self-referral or through either Counties Manukau Health or Auckland District Health Boards. Services include community based adult and Rangatahi services, whanau advocacy and is a Community Housing provider.

Williams highlighted the need for budgeting assistance, something which Mahitahi also works with its service users to access.

The services of Mahitahi Trust continue to play a vital role in the aftermath of this, and any future COVID-19 outbreaks in the South Auckland community.

“While most New Zealand banks and the government have agreed to extend the existing mortgage payment deferral scheme to March 2021, it’s also an opportune time for loan sharks to target those most vulnerable in economic hardship. Reserve Bank data shows than 10,905 homeowners were in mortgage arrears at the end of the first week of August 2020,” said Williams.

“With the extension of the mortgage payment deferral scheme, and other government initiative such as the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy, it’s crucial that sound and clear budgeting services are available to those who need it,” says Williams.

Auckland’s Pasifika community has reaped praise from health officials and even the Prime Minister for their response to the recent Auckland outbreak. Speaking to Tagata Pasifika last month following the Auckland outbreak, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern praised the South Auckland community for their willingness to come forward, to get tested for the virus– and doing it so promptly.

“Regardless, it’s this part of the community which – although praised for doing their bit in managing the health response – continues to be let down by the economic impact that inevitably follows”, added Williams.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Arena Williams on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Saving Small Firms, And Disowning Peter Thiel

According to Business NZ, over 97% of New Zealand firms employ only 20 or fewer staff. One of the political myths about such firms is that they’re forever groaning under the yoke of excessive regulation, with the dead weight of compliance all but snuffing out the spirit of enterprise. A myth, right? And not only because New Zealand is regularly rated as the easiest place in the world to do business. In Australia, there any number of compliance requirements – from payroll taxes to GST exemptions – not faced by business here... More>>

 

Labour: New Tax For Those Earning Over $180,000

Grant Robertson Finance Spokesperson Stuart Nash Revenue Spokesperson No income tax changes for 98% of Kiwis A new top rate of 39%, but only on income earned above $180,000 No new taxes or any further increases to income tax next term Extra revenue ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour To Make Matariki A Public Holiday

The Labour Party is backing New Zealanders’ calls for Matariki to become New Zealand’s 12th public holiday. More>>

ALSO:

Winston Peters: Foreign Minister Marks Passing Of Dr Joe Williams

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has noted with sadness the passing of Dr Joe Williams due to COVID-19. “Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime ... More>>

ALSO:


National: Investing In The First 1000 Days

Recognising that the first one thousand days of a child’s life is the most critical period in their development, National has committed to a raft of parent-and-child focused plans in its First 1000 Days policy, announced by National Party Leader Judith Collins and Social Investment Spokesperson Louise Upston... More>>

ALSO:


James Shaw Speech: On Green School

Kia ora koutou katoa. Thank you for joining me. On Wednesday last week I announced as Associate Finance Minister that the Government would support a shovel-ready construction project at the Green School in Taranaki. The decision I made to support this project ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Initiative: Kiwis Don’t Know Basic Civics, New Survey Says

Almost a third of Kiwi voters do not know which political parties are in Parliament and less than half understand how a party can get there, according to a new study. With elections just around the corner, new research by The New Zealand initiative ... More>>

Election Promises: Labour Small Business Plan To Keep New Zealand Moving

Small businesses are at the centre of Labour’s plan for economic recovery with a raft of further measures to support SMEs to respond, recover and rebuild from the global impact of COVID-19. “We took decisive action to cushion the blow of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis: Survey Shows Cannabis Referendum Too Close To Call

With the General Election only weeks away, an independent survey of 1,300 Kiwis shows the referendum on legalising the personal use of cannabis is on a knife-edge. When asked to make a choice between supporting or opposing the Cannabis Legalisation More>>

Covid-19: 'Level 2.5' For Auckland Comes With Specific Instructions

Aucklanders are waking up to life out of lockdown, but with different restrictions to the rest of New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 