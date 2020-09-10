Mahitahi Trust Health Response In South Auckland

Labour’s candidate in Manurewa, Arena Williams, is concerned that Auckland’s Māori and Pasifika communities have found themselves overrepresented in the city’s latest’s COVID-19 outbreak.

Williams met with Māori mental health and addictions provider, Mahitahi Trust, which has seen a different demand for its services over the COVID-19 pandemic period. There has been more support required for Kai, to support whanau to get tested and to find different ways to maintain whanaungatanga during times that kanohi kit e kanohi was not possible. That trend has continued steadily during the recent Auckland outbreak.

Mahitahi Trust Chief Executive Officer, Raewyn Allan, said that one of the potential major challenges for the Māori and Pacific communities she serves is social isolation and loneliness, which could become more severe the more people are asked to remain socially distant or to stay at home. Mahitahi Trust is working on ways to combat this so that we do not see increased rates of depression, anxiety, and so on.

“I would like to see investment in digital connectedness. For example, Mahitahi in partnership with Hapai Te Hauora has provided whānau with devices to check in with their kaiawhina. We see this as critical for whānau wellbeing,” said Allan.

Mahitahi Trust has been based in South Auckland for the past 30 years. It assists people through an integrated set of services, all of which are based on Māori cultural beliefs and practices. Its services are accessed through self-referral or through either Counties Manukau Health or Auckland District Health Boards. Services include community based adult and Rangatahi services, whanau advocacy and is a Community Housing provider.

Williams highlighted the need for budgeting assistance, something which Mahitahi also works with its service users to access.

The services of Mahitahi Trust continue to play a vital role in the aftermath of this, and any future COVID-19 outbreaks in the South Auckland community.

“While most New Zealand banks and the government have agreed to extend the existing mortgage payment deferral scheme to March 2021, it’s also an opportune time for loan sharks to target those most vulnerable in economic hardship. Reserve Bank data shows than 10,905 homeowners were in mortgage arrears at the end of the first week of August 2020,” said Williams.

“With the extension of the mortgage payment deferral scheme, and other government initiative such as the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy, it’s crucial that sound and clear budgeting services are available to those who need it,” says Williams.

Auckland’s Pasifika community has reaped praise from health officials and even the Prime Minister for their response to the recent Auckland outbreak. Speaking to Tagata Pasifika last month following the Auckland outbreak, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern praised the South Auckland community for their willingness to come forward, to get tested for the virus– and doing it so promptly.

“Regardless, it’s this part of the community which – although praised for doing their bit in managing the health response – continues to be let down by the economic impact that inevitably follows”, added Williams.

© Scoop Media

