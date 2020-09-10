Fatal Crash, Brixton - Devon Road (SH3) Brixton - Central
Thursday, 10 September 2020, 5:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following the earlier crash on Devon
Road (SH3), Brixton.
A second person received serious
injuries and was transported to hospital.
The road
remains closed and the investigation into the circumstances
of the crash are
ongoing.
