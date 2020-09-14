Battle Of Britain 80th Anniversary And Commemoration Service honouring New Zealand Airmen

A memorial service will be held at the Blenheim War Memorial clock tower at 11.00 am on Sunday, 20 September to mark the 80 years that have passed since the Battle of Britain.

It was the RAF resistance to the Luftwaffe aerial bombing campaign of southern England that effectively prevented the German invasion of the British Isles, a turning point in World War Two. Airmen from all over the Commonwealth, including New Zealand, served in RAF Fighter Command.

The memorial service will begin after a flyover by the Marlborough War Birds at 11.00 am. Mayor John Leggett will welcome guests and the keynote address will be delivered by the Officer Commanding Base Woodbourne, Wing Commander Peter De Rungs.

The service will be attended by 32 military personnel from RNZAF Base Woodbourne.

The RSA advises that medals should be worn to the ceremony.

In the event of wet weather the commemoration service will be held at the Main Hall at the Clubs of Marlborough.

© Scoop Media

