Final Stretch Of East Cape Road To Be Sealed

Work will begin next month to seal the eight-kilometre section before the lighthouse on East Cape Road.

A key component of Gisborne District Council’s $54.2m Provincial Growth Fund roading programme, the $1.8m upgrade also includes the replacement of 47 culverts, water tabling and extensive drainage works along the entire road.

Over $2m of PGF works have been completed on East Cape Road in the last year to protect the route against rising sea levels.

The sealing and drainage project has been awarded to Gisborne-based Siteworx Civil, who have employed six local people to work on the project.

Gisborne District Council Journeys infrastructure manager Dave Hadfield said the social benefits outlined in Siteworx tender submission were exactly what Council was looking for.

“Road sealing has been an operation normally undertaken by larger national contractors,” said Mr Hadfield.

“Having a locally-based contractor with the experience and equipment to do this kind of work is very important to our region.

“This is what the PGF is all about, growing local capability and creating new employment and training opportunities for local people.”

Up to 200 people are working on PGF-funded roading projects across Tairāwhiti and Council has completed $32m of works to date.

For more information about the Tairāwhiti PGF roading package, visit www.gdc.govt.nz/major-projects.

