One Person Dies Following Serious Crash - Waitematā

Saturday, 19 September 2020, 5:01 am
18 September
One person has died
at the scene following a serious crash near the Upper
Harbour Motorway Hobsonville.
The single-vehicle crash
between Squadron Drive and Brigham Creek Road was reported
around 8.30pm.
It appears a motorcyclist riding
southbound had fallen off their bike and was struck by
another vehicle.
The westbound lane is closed and the
eastbound lane is open and diversions are in
place.
Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of
the
crash.
