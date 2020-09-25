Last Chance To Have Your Say On Our Long Term Plan

This is the last week of pre-engagement for our 2021-2031 Long Term Plan: Our Tairāwhiti.

With COVID-19 restrictions lifted to Alert Level 1, Council now has an opportunity to get your feedback face to face on key areas of the LTP.

Community feedback during pre-engagement is an important part of the LTP process as it steers Council’s thinking to create our draft plan before we go out for formal consultation early next year.

The LTP is prepared every 3 years in consultation with our community. The plan sets out our major projects, services and priorities over the next 10 years. You can go to https://www.gdc.govt.nz/our-tairawhiti/ to give your feedback or you can come to any one of our “drop in” hui.

Drop-in hui:

· Saturday 26 September: Awarua GDC office, 15 Fitzherbert St, 9:30am – 1pm

· Monday 28 September: Awarua GDC office, 15 Fitzberbert St, 5:30 – 7:30pm

· Tuesday 29 September: Tolaga Bay Skate Park, 11am – 1pm

Tokomaru Bay, The Haven, 5 – 6pm

HB Williams Memorial Library, 6:30 – 7:30pm

· Wednesday 30 September: Awarua GDC office, 15 Fitzberbert St, 5:30 – 7:30pm

· Thursday 1 October: Te Karaka Township, 11am – 1pm

We have a number of online webinar which have been held over the last month discussing topics in our key areas:

· Our Environment

· Our Community Outcomes

· Our Roads & Transport

· Our Community Spaces & Facilities

A webinar about Our Water will also be held on Monday, 28 September at 10am, accessed at https://tellus.gdc.govt.nz/water-hui

Feedback closes on October 2.

