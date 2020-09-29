The Countdown Is On For Bayleys Friday Night Feast

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tuesday, 29 September 2020, 4:28 pm
Press Release: Feast Marlborough

Next week Blenheim’s CBD will come alive with Bayleys Friday Night Feast, kicking off from 3.30pm on Friday 9th of October 2020, in the Forum of Blenheim’s CBD.

Live entertainment from Marlborough-based singer-songwriter Chloe Vitale, and local up-beat Funk Roots Blues duo, ‘The Steeps’, will be complemented with festival lights, crowd pleasing food and beverage offerings, and a street party vibe, making for an event not to be missed.

With the largest number of stallholders ever seen at the annual event, Bayleys Friday Night Feast is a celebration of local food, produce and culinary talent from the Top of the South.

“This year we have introduced a Marlborough on a Plate competition, inviting stallholders to showcase the bountiful produce we have on offer here in Marlborough. Their challenge is to create a dish that showcases at least three Marlborough ingredients. These can be anything, as long as they are from Marlborough, including their own backyard! We can’t wait to see what our local culinary talent come up with.” said Fiona Fenwick, Chair of the Feast Marlborough Charitable Trust.

Points are given for the story behind the ingredients and the winning ‘Plate’ will be announced on the night by guest judge, TV host, radio announcer and food writer, Jesse Mulligan, and MC, Brodie Kane.

Those attending the event can also have their say in the Marlborough on a Plate competition by entering the ‘People’s Choice Award’. The winning entry will go in the draw to win dinner for two at award-winning Arbour Restaurant enjoyed with wine from FROMM Winery.

A Major Prize Draw is also up for grabs for those attending Bayleys Friday Night Feast. Entry forms will be handed out on arrival at the event, and those that enter will go in the draw to win a luxury prize package for two. The package includes a full day wine and Sounds tour with Marlborough Tour Company, dinner at the newly renovated Harvest Restaurant at The Marlborough Lodge, and an exclusive private wine tasting at FROMM Winery.

There is something for everyone at this year’s Bayleys Friday Night Feast, even the littlest of family members. The Little Beauties Fun Zone on Wynen Street is the place to go for children’s entertainment, energetic music, life-sized games, giveaways and balloon twisting. Harold the Giraffe from the Life Education Trust will make an appearance, and while Mum and Dad relax, the kids can enjoy something to eat from the many nearby food stalls.

Everyone’s health and wellbeing is always at the forefront when organising an event of this size - but it will be even more apparent this year. There will be four entry points to the festivities, where people will be encouraged to log in using the COVID-19 tracer app, or use the sign in sheets, for contact tracing purposes. Hand sanitizing stations will also be located around the event site. In the case of bad weather, the event will relocate undercover to Alfred Street Carpark.

