Police Appeal For Information Following Robbery In Masterton

Police investigating a robbery in Masterton are seeking information from members of the public.

Around 2.50pm on Sunday 27 September a member of the public came across three people after they broke into his vehicle at Memorial Park.

As the offenders were fleeing, the victim started filming them on his iPhone.

When the offenders realised they were being filmed they assaulted the victim and took the phone away.

They fled the scene soon after and were last seen heading towards Takahe Street into an area known as the bird sanctuary.

Police conducted enquiries and have identified one of the offenders.

A youth has been charged and is due to appear in youth court tomorrow.

The victim sustained minor injuries and is understandably shaken by the incident.

He has been offered victim support.

Police are requesting for people in the area to check their properties for the iPhone or other items that may have been discarded and to review their home CCTV cameras for any footage of three males walking in the Takahe Street area around that time.

Police urge anyone with information to call 105 and quote file number 200927/3499.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police take every act of crime seriously and if you ever feel you are in danger call 111 immediately.

