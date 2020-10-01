Watercare Water Supply Update: 1 October

Government: Taking Action To Reduce Waste And Plastics
Phase out single use and hard to recycle plastics by 2025 Create a $50m Plastics Innovation Fund to develop alternatives Standardise kerbside recycling The Labour Party is taking the next step in removing plastic rubbish from our oceans and environment
Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate
Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding
Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On
With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year's campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed
Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released
17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting
National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity
National's Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National's
