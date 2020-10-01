Update: Serious Crash On Patea Road In South Taranaki - Central
Thursday, 1 October 2020, 1:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm that two people have died
following a serious crash on Patea Road in South
Taranaki.
The two-vehicle crash was reported around
10.30am.
The road remains closed while the Serious
Crash Unit is examining the scene.
Traffic management
is in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area, if
possible.
