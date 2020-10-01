Update: Serious Crash On Patea Road In South Taranaki - Central

Police can now confirm that two people have died following a serious crash on Patea Road in South Taranaki.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 10.30am.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene.

Traffic management is in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

