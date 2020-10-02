Serious Crash - Hawke's Bay Expressway, Napier - Eastern
Friday, 2 October 2020, 8:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on
the Hawke's Bay Expressway, Napier.
Police were called
about 7:32 this morning.
Part of the road is closed
and diversions will be in place.
Any motorists wanting
to travel north of Napier are recommended to take Poraiti
Road and then Glengarry Road.
Diversions are likely
for several
hours.
