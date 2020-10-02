Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Securing Hokitika’s Social And Cultural Wellbeing

Friday, 2 October 2020, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Westland District Council

 

While Council maintains its commitment to ensuring that the Carnegie Building has a long-term future through earthquake strengthening and refurbishment, Council has agreed to purchase 41 Weld Street at a lower price than initially offered. A final purchase price of $1.2 million, $300,000 less than first agreed, was negotiated. The settlement date is 22 October 2020.

“We had a healthy debate in the Chambers on Monday, and Council felt comfortable after hearing the reports on the Building Assessment and Earthquake Assessment Review that this purchase will be an investment in the future of the town”, says Mayor Bruce Smith. “Council was not going to buy the building on a whim. We can see the opportunities with the Swimming Pool and the Discovery Centre on this block, and the Pounamu Pathway on the other side of the road. Creating a vibrant entry to town will encourage visitors to head up the road to enjoy the historic buildings on the way to Sunset Point and the improved facilities that Hokitika has to offer.”

“It’s a unique opportunity created by an unforeseen set of circumstances. Council wants to create something really positive. We will have a modern, world-class facility for the community to enjoy, which will enhance social and cultural wellbeing. This is going to encourage growth in the town and provide more things for our young people to do. As visitors increase it will show them that Hokitika is a vibrant and interesting place to stop and stay.”

The public expressed concern about the location of the building and the potential for flooding, however records show that the building has not been known to flood.

A comprehensive Building Report from Matthew Fairmaid, Jeff Evans, and Mark Eason highlighted some design issues that have caused problems such as leaking. These can be easily fixed, and the building is generally considered to be a sound structure and in better condition than has been previously reported. The Earthquake Assessment Review from Simco Consulting stated that the building itself is of sound nature but would require some strengthening work to get a result of 67% National Building Standards. This is considered an acceptable seismic risk by the New Zealand Society for Earthquake Engineering.

Chief Executive Simon Bastion says, “Council will develop concepts for the new building and how the Library and some of the Museum exhibitions will shift into this space. Staff are very positive about the idea and have provided feedback on their vision for the building. We will be discussing this with the community in the near future and through the Long Term Plan process and intend to have the new facility open within the next two years. Council is looking forward to a smooth transition and creating a place that everyone can enjoy.”

“Council intends to ensure that the Carnegie Building will continue to be part of the cultural fabric of the town. We continue to try to get the final funding necessary to strengthen the building and make it suitable as an art gallery and exhibition space, including for museum exhibitions. However, neither the Carnegie Building or Drummond Hall are currently suitable for preserving the artefacts in the Museum collection. It’s a disservice to the collection and its curators if the town doesn’t have somewhere suitable for preservation and display.”

Key Information:

Carnegie Building and Drummond Hall: Work will continue to complete the earthquake strengthening and reopen the building as an art gallery and museum exhibition space.

Purchase Price: $1.2 million

Settlement Date: 22 October 2022

Building Report: Available on our website

Earthquake Assessment Review: Available on our website

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Westland District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Debates As Game-shows, And Why Mixing Politics And Religion Is A Bad Idea

Political debates have dominated the week’s campaign cycle, here and elsewhere. Routinely, leaders’ debates ( and polls) are the roadside diners and comfort stops on the otherwise featureless landscape of an election campaign. They’re useful punctuation points in the campaign narrative. And when I say “useful” I mean useful mainly to the media – who provide the ringmasters and much of the blow by blow commentary on social media. They also serve as the aftermatch analysts who get to rate the contestants on how perkily they have responded to the prods that have just been applied to their personas... More>>

 

Labour: Faster, Cheaper Planning Laws Will Protect Environment

Labour is committed to delivering better outcomes for our natural and urban environments, and so will repeal and replace the Resource Management Act.
Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said Labour’s changes will remove complexity and inconsistency, improve environmental outcomes, and reduce costs for all involved.... More>>

ALSO:

Election: Advance Voting Starts October 3rd

Voters will head to the polls on Saturday when nearly 450 advance voting places open their doors for this year’s election and referendums. Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright says the popularity of advance voting has been rising steadily – ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Whether This Election Is Already A Foregone Conclusion

Currently, this election looks like being a no contest. The weekend’s Newshub poll has the centre left enjoying a roughly 57-36% lead over the centre right. Labour is on 50.1% and the Greens 6.5%, while National remains in the dreaded 20s at 29.6% More>>

ALSO:

Serious Fraud Office: Files Charges In Relation To NZ First Foundation Donations

The SFO has filed a charge of ‘Obtaining by Deception’ against two defendants in the New Zealand First Foundation electoral funding case. The charges were filed on 23 September. The defendants have interim name suppression and so cannot be named ... More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Managing COVID-19 Risk From Overseas - Expert Reaction

A flurry of new imported COVID-19 cases has been announced today, with ten on the same flight from India. Twelve new cases in total have been detected in managed isolation facilities today. The Ministry of Health said the high number of cases reflects that ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Taking Action To Reduce Waste And Plastics

Phase out single use and hard to recycle plastics by 2025 Create a $50m Plastics Innovation Fund to develop alternatives Standardise kerbside recycling The Labour Party is taking the next step in removing plastic rubbish from our oceans and environment ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 