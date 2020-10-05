Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Snow Farm Secures Funding For New Hut Development

Monday, 5 October 2020, 11:53 am
Press Release: Otago Community Trust

Otago Community Trust awarded a $140,000 grant to Snow Farm NZ Limited in its latest funding round. The $140,000 grant will assist with the cost of constructing the proposed new community and schools’ hut (“Musterers’’ Hut) planned for Tranquillity Basin, situated in the northern part of the Snow Farm.

Snow Farm board chairman Samuel “Q” Belk said the 36-bunk hut will include classroom space along with two kitchens, a utility shed and a toilet block.

“With over thirty schools annually, not to mention families, groups, and individuals, using our existing three smaller huts, the huts are at capacity and we are turning people away. The Musterers’ Hut will provide a much better facility, especially for community groups and schools,” said Belk

We are passionate about offering a healthy, inexpensive, and beautiful way for anyone to enjoy and experience the winter in Otago.

“This year despite Covid-19 we have had a fantastic season as Kiwis “discovered” the Snow Farm and Nordic skiing right on their doorstep. The funding from Otago Community Trust is a critical part of allowing us to continue to grow our service offerings,” said Belk.

Otago Community Trust chairman Diccon Sim said trustees visited the Snow Farm late last year and had been given a detailed overview of the plans for the proposed new hut.

“We are pleased to be supporting this capital project, which will ultimately allow more community groups and schools to enjoy this special part of our region,” said Sim.

Several arts and cultural groups also received funding support for noteworthy initiatives in the September funding round.

Creative Arts Trust – Artsenta were awarded a $20,000 grant to support with the implementation of a new Creative Art programme in the Waitaki district. Creative wellbeing sessions will be delivered weekly in three townships - Palmerston, Oamaru and Kurow. The creative wellbeing sessions are designed to support people's mental health.

Ake Ake Theatre Company received a $15,000 grant to bring the National Maori Theatre Hui to Ōtepoti Dunedin. The bi-annual hui is an intensive weekend of professional practice, inspiration, creative up-skilling and whanaukataka, hosting leaders in Māori theatre and dance from around the country.

Smaller community projects across the region were also supported in the Trust’s September funding round. A $2,339 grant was awarded to the Southern Ice Hockey League to assist with the cost of hosting home ice hockey games for the New Zealand Ice Hockey League in Dunedin, initially postponed due to Covid-19.

Wellington Museums Trust Inc was approved a $3,500 grant which will assist with the cost of bringing Capital E's performance of "The Lost Letter Office" to the Regent Theatre and Oamaru Opera House in late October and the Central Otago Regional Choir received a $2,500 grant to assist with the cost of holding the Spring 2020 Concert Series.

The Otago Community Trust gave a total of $347,309 to 22 community organisations in September 2020.

 

Otago Community Trust Grants, September 2020
AlexandraCentral Otago Regional Choir$2,500
DunedinThe Adventures of Angel-Louise & Friends$1,000
 West Harbour Arts Charitable Trust$2,000
 Archibald Baxter Memorial Trust$34,450
 Otago Polytechnic - Pacific Island Scholarships$10,000
 Creative Arts Trust - Artsenta$20,000
 Dunedin Choral Society$4,000
 Disability Information Service Inc$15,000
 Basketball Otago Inc$20,000
 Acts of Kindness Charitable Trust$10,000
 Anglican Family Care$2,000
 Ake Ake Theatre Company$15,000
 Southern Ice Hockey League$2,339
OtagoWellington Museums Trust Inc$3,500
 Leukaemia & Blood Cancer NZ$1,000
 Ronald McDonald House Charities NZ$13,020
 Stroke Foundation of NZ$20,000
MosgielRail Heritage Trust of New Zealand$12,500
WanakaOne New Zealand$6,000
 Wheels at Wanaka Charitable Trust$10,000
 Snow Farm NZ Limited$140,000
 Wanaka Arts Society$3,000

About the Otago Community Trust

The Otago Community Trust is a philanthropic organisation which applies its Trust funds for charitable and other purposes which are of benefit to the community. The Otago Community Trust has its origins in the Dunedin Savings Bank, established in 1864 by public spirited citizens seeking to encourage thrift within the community, and distribute surplus profits to charitable causes.

In 1988 the Government restructured the ownership of regional savings banks and gifted the ownership of the Otago Savings Bank to the community through the establishment of the Trust Bank Otago Community Trust.

The amalgamation of the regional savings banks resulted in the establishment of Trust Bank New Zealand Ltd. In the mid 1990’s the Otago Community Trust as it is now known sold its shares in Trust Bank New Zealand Ltd for $131M and invested the proceeds.

The Trust now has over $299M invested and since inception has granted more than $170M into the Otago Region. The Trust aims to make wise investment decisions that preserve the original capital for future generations as well as having a healthy grants budget each year.

