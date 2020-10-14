Search For Melissa Ewings Suspended

Police have officially suspended the search for missing Clarence woman Melissa Ewings.

Melissa, 31, was reported missing on Monday 21 September in the Clarence area after she did not arrive at work.

While we are no longer actively searching for Melissa, we will review any new information that is brought to our attention.

Every missing persons enquiry is treated on a case-by-case basis and a decision about when to suspend a search involves a number of factors, including the areas able to be searched, evidence located and other lines of enquiry being exhausted.

We want to acknowledge how difficult the past few weeks have been for Melissa's family, friends and colleagues and we will continue to keep an open mind as to what has happened to her.

We also want to thank the search and rescue teams and volunteers that have helped search for Melissa.

