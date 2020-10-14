Search For Melissa Ewings Suspended
Wednesday, 14 October 2020, 9:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have officially suspended the search for missing
Clarence woman Melissa Ewings.
Melissa, 31, was
reported missing on Monday 21 September in the Clarence area
after she did not arrive at work.
While we are no
longer actively searching for Melissa, we will review any
new information that is brought to our
attention.
Every missing persons enquiry is treated on
a case-by-case basis and a decision about when to suspend a
search involves a number of factors, including the areas
able to be searched, evidence located and other lines of
enquiry being exhausted.
We want to acknowledge how
difficult the past few weeks have been for Melissa's family,
friends and colleagues and we will continue to keep an open
mind as to what has happened to her.
We also want to
thank the search and rescue teams and volunteers that have
helped search for
Melissa.
