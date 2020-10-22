Serious Crash On SH5, Tihiotonga In Rotorua - Bay Of Plenty
Thursday, 22 October 2020, 12:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash
along State Highway 5, Tihiotonga in Rotorua.
The
crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian was reported
around 12.15pm.
The road is closed and traffic
management is in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid
the area, if possible.
Further information will be
provided once it becomes
available.
