Serious Crash On SH5, Tihiotonga In Rotorua - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash along State Highway 5, Tihiotonga in Rotorua.

The crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian was reported around 12.15pm.

The road is closed and traffic management is in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

Further information will be provided once it becomes available.

