Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Third Annual Pie Awards Hotly Contested

Tuesday, 27 October 2020, 6:10 am
Press Release: The Vegan Society Aotearoa New Zealand

This is the third year of the Vegan Society's Pie Awards and the competition gets more fierce every year. Pies are very much a Kiwi tradition and 5 years ago a vegan would have had a hard time finding a vegan pie anywhere. There are now literally hundreds of vegan pies available to Kiwis around the whole of New Zealand, from the staple petrol station pie warmer, to cafes and bakeries, making delicious and tasty pies that satisfy everyone.

This is particularly good news for Kiwis like Duncan Garner, who made a pledge back in July, that should Labour win the election, he would go vegan for a year. We know Duncan is not a fan of vegan food, but he loves pies. We have invited him as a last minute judge to try out a plethora of vegan pies for himself.

The real question is can anyone beat Richoux Patisserie? Jason Hay entered our inaugural Pie Awards, never having made a vegan pie, yet he won every category he entered. Richoux Patisserie has since gone from one shelf of vegan pies to half the shop full of tasty vegan pies. Hay has seen his business grow and many tradies will buy a meat pie and a vegan one, as part of their 7 a day veggie intake. Hay himself is now mostly vegan, enjoying the greater energy and slimmer waistline that has resulted.

Judges are industry experts Aaron Pucci, a Master Chef with 23 years experience, Brad Jacobs, joins us again from the Coffee Club, as the Co Director he is keen to see more vegan offerings throughout his stores. Previous judge Emmett Skilton, vegan screenwriter, actor and Shortland Street director loves pies and can't wait to taste the best New Zealand has to offer. A new judge we are excited to welcome is comedian and long term pie afficionado Laura Daniel. We are delighted to welcome Megan May, owner of Little Bird Unbakery, who will be judging the Gluten Free category.

Aaron Pucci said he was keen to judge due to his “desire to see more manufacturers take up the challenge of sustainable food and reducing their carbon footprint.”

Last year's Supreme Winner was Oviedo with their BBQ Jackfruit with Cheese, which won the Cafe Boutique category. This is a great category for the artistic flair, with any style of pie allowed. The top spot is up for grabs by any pie in any category.

New for 2020 is a new Commercial Wholesale category, to allow the mechanically made pies to have a level playing field. We will finally find out if Z, BP, Couplands or The Hub make the best pies. We are pleased to reflect the burgeoning global market for vegan foods with this category introduction at the behest of companies keen to take part in the competition. It's no wonder that New Zealand is 5th in the world for interest in veganism.

National Coordinator Amanda Sorrenson said “Our Awards seek to celebrate the best in Kiwi ingenuity, proving that everyone can have their pie and eat it too. With so many entries this year, the judges will have a tough decision finding the best pie makers. Fortunately all pie lovers will soon find out which is the Supreme Winner and have the opportunity to taste test them all”

Media are invited to the judging from midday at The Butcher's Son,

The public are welcome to the Awards Ceremony from 6.30pm also at The Butcher's Son, 204 Jervois Road, Herne Bay, Auckland.

Categories for judging this year are: Steak and Cheese, Mince and Cheese, Chicken, Sweet, Cafe Boutique, Gluten Free and Commercial Wholesale, all vegan, of course. There will be an overall Supreme Pie winner too, which could come from any of the categories.

More about the Vegan Society Aotearoa New Zealand:

The Vegan Society supports and facilitates a vegan lifestyle and plant-based eating by creating a vibrant, visible and influential community, and by providing resources and information.

For more information see our website www.vegansociety.org.nz

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/VegSocNZ

Check out our Instagram https://www.instagram.com/vegansocietynz/?hl=en

Tweet us on Twitter https://twitter.com/vegan_nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Vegan Society Aotearoa New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why Herd Immunity Isn’t A Valid Option, And What’s With Our Reluctance To Wear Masks?

Herd immunity has recently bounced back into the headlines as a tool for managing Covid-19, and as a supposed alternative to lockdowns. In the US, a group of scientists was recently brought together in the town of Great Barrington, Massachusetts by a think tank funded by the Koch brothers. The assembled scientists signed the so called Barrington Declaration, which promotes herd immunity as a rational means of re-opening US public schools and the economy at large... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 