Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council’s Central Library Decision Backward-looking

Wednesday, 28 October 2020, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Business Central

Today’s decision to strengthen rather than rebuild the Central Library is a missed opportunity to redevelop Civic Square, the heart of Wellington says the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

"Wellington City Council ought to have considered all the opportunities and think big with the available space," says John Milford, Chief Executive of the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

"Instead of taking the opportunity to write a new chapter, councillors have been timid and picked the most expensive option to simply maintain the status quo. If a business, in the current COVID-uncertain environment, had made this decision to rebuild even though it was the most expensive option, for the same outcome with the biggest price tag… well they simply wouldn’t.

"Given the considerable price tag of Option C, the Council ought to consider all funding options to lessen the financial impact on the ratepayer. A sale and lease option should also be considered given there is already strong interest from local property developers to work with Council. It appears this was not included.

"Further, simply fixing to have what is effectively the status quo, fails to acknowledge in a current COVID-uncertain environment whether the current plans are even fit-for-purpose.

"While the former Central City Library is beloved and remembered fondly for providing this kind of space, the Chamber believes the current problems were a massive opportunity to refocus the space.

"There are several other questions we want answer to; how will the space would operate in a current or post COVID-19 world? What is the future for the three temporary libraries and has any thought been given into continuing their use? How will this decision affect the Council’s vision and plan for the ‘ground floor’ of the city?

"There’s no doubt that the Central Library plays a concomitant role as part of Wellington’s inner-city, surrounded by the central business district, but today’s decision keeps us in the ‘Absolutely Positively’ golden days of 90’s, rather than planning for the future.

"The Chamber put to Councillors a series of questions ahead of them making this decision, imperative to the process. However, we are yet to see the answers."

The Chamber’s submission on the Future of the Central City Library is available here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Business Central on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How The US Supreme Court Is Undermining American Democracy

If Joe Biden is elected President next week, here comes the bad news. If Biden tries to defend Obamacare, combat climate change (via say, a variant of the Green New Deal) or tries to improve the access of US women to abortion services , he will run afoul of a Supreme Court dominated by judges likely to rule that such matters must be left to the states like Missouri and Alabama to manage as they see fit. Meaning: Even if Biden had a radical agenda, this would be unlikely to survive the current bench on the Supreme Court... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:


Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 