Update:Serious Crash On Tecoma St, Ellerslie - Auckland City

One person has died at the scene following the serious crash earlier on Tecoma St in Ellerslie, Auckland.

The crash involving a motorcycle and a parked car was reported around 1.30pm.

The off ramp near Tecoma St remains closed and traffic management is in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash.

