Update:Serious Crash On Tecoma St, Ellerslie - Auckland City
Saturday, 7 November 2020, 6:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died at the scene following the serious
crash earlier on Tecoma St in Ellerslie, Auckland.
The
crash involving a motorcycle and a parked car was reported
around 1.30pm.
The off ramp near Tecoma St remains
closed and traffic management is in place.
Motorists
are advised to avoid the area, if possible.
Enquiries
are ongoing into the circumstances of the
crash.
