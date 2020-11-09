Community-led Projects That Seek To Reduce Or Avoiding The Creation Of Waste Could Get A Funding Boost

Community-led projects that seek to lighten our environmental footprint by reducing or avoiding the creation of waste, could get a funding boost thanks to a new Nelson City Council grant scheme.

Council is trialling the Waste Minimisation Match Fund as part of our Rethink Waste programme, which supports our community to reduce our environmental impact.

Match funding means applicant contributions make up half of the costs of the project, and Council provides the balance. For example, Council might supply funding, while the successful applicant might supply volunteer time and donations of goods of an equal value.

Infrastructure Chair Councillor Brian McGurk said the shared approach of match funding allowed Council to effectively and efficiently support great ideas to get started.

“Match funding recognises that the expertise and time given by members of our community are highly valued. We’re asking any member of our community with an idea that can help avoid the creation of waste in the first instance or reduce how much waste is made, to take a look at the criteria and get an application into us. We’re really keen to help, particularly with wide-reaching projects that deliver longer-term benefits.”

The Waste Minimisation Match Fund has $30,000 available for qualifying projects for the trial. Grants from the fund will be broken into up to three rounds. Round one is open until 7 December and has $10,000 available to award grants of up to $2000 per project. The minimum grant size is $500. Further funding will be released in early 2021, and any funding leftover from round one will be rolled over.

Examples of projects that may meet the criteria include behaviour change and education programmes, events and workshops, or activities such as repair cafes or feasibility studies.

For more information, including application guidelines, grant criteria and how to value contributions, and to apply for a grant go to http://www.nelson.govt.nz/services/rethink-waste/waste-minimisation-grants/waste-minimisation-match-fund-trial/.



© Scoop Media

