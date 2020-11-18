Road Reopened - Wellington
Akatarawa Road has reopened after an earlier crash involving a truck that crashed into a bank.
Motorists are thanked for their patience.
Akatarawa Road has reopened after an earlier crash involving a truck that crashed into a bank.
Motorists are thanked for their patience.
Being nominated by US President Donald Trump to head a key international organisation should have been the kiss of death for any nominee, even before Trump lost his bid for re-election. Throughout his presidency, Trump has done his best to wreck every single multilateral organisation to which the US belonged, including the World Trade Organisation, the World Health Organisation, NATO and Unesco. He has also violated almost every major international treaty the US had signed onto – from the Paris climate change accords to the Iran nuclear deal... More>>
Economic Policy: Government Must Rein In The Reserve Bank Now
National is calling on the Government to temper the Reserve Bank’s latest inflammation of the property market by sending a letter of expectation to Adrian Orr immediately. The Government should be mandating the Reserve Bank to ensure its funding for lending ... More>>
Greens: Auckland COVID-19 Case Shows Need For Extended Sick Leave Before Busy Christmas Period
The case of an Auckland city worker heading to work with COVID-19 symptoms shows the need for urgent extended sick leave, Green Party Workplace Relations spokesperson Jan Logie said today. “What has become abundantly clear during the COVID-19 pandemic ... More>>
Industry: New Fund Launched To Reduce Carbon Emissions From Coal And Gas
The Labour Government is quickly delivering a key election policy that will help business to switch from fossil fuels like coal and gas to clean energy for process heat while accelerating the economic recovery from Covid. The $70 million fund will ... More>>
Prime Minister: Masks To Be Compulsory On Some Transport
Masks will be mandatory on all domestic flights in New Zealand, as well as public transport in Auckland, from Thursday. More>>
Fake News: 1 In 10 New Zealanders Have Shared Disinformation
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – 17 November 2020 – Nearly two thirds of Kiwi respondents (66 percent) believe they’ve encountered disinformation first-hand and 13 percent say they’ve shared information later shown to be incorrect or intentionally misleading ... More>>
Trade: New Zealand Signs Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership
Increase to New Zealand’s GDP by around $2 billion each year Increase opportunities for NZ exporters to access regional markets Cuts red tape and offers one set of trade rules across the Asia Pacific region New government procurement, competition policy More>>