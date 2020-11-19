Information Sought Following Crash, Whanganui

Police are asking for the public's help following a two-car crash about 9.45am yesterday at the intersection of Rangitikei Street and Anzac Parade, Whanganui.

Following the crash, one of the vehicles, a small white Toyota Opa, left the scene before officers could speak with the driver.

The vehicle is thought to have sustained a significant amount of damage to the front.

Police are asking anyone with information about this vehicle or its occupants, or who know its current whereabouts, to get in touch.

Anyone with information should get in touch by calling 105 and quoting event number P044452025.

