Information Sought Following Crash, Whanganui
Thursday, 19 November 2020, 12:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are asking for the public's help following a
two-car crash about 9.45am yesterday at the intersection of
Rangitikei Street and Anzac Parade,
Whanganui.
Following the crash, one of the vehicles, a
small white Toyota Opa, left the scene before officers could
speak with the driver.
The vehicle is thought to have
sustained a significant amount of damage to the
front.
Police are asking anyone with information about
this vehicle or its occupants, or who know its current
whereabouts, to get in touch.
Anyone with information
should get in touch by calling 105 and quoting event number
P044452025.
