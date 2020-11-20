Homicide Investigation Underway In Henderson
Friday, 20 November 2020, 8:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have launched a homicide investigation after the
death of a man in Henderson yesterday evening.
Police
were called to a disturbance at an address in Waitaki Street
at around 9:15pm.
On arrival, Police have located a
man seriously injured and sadly he has died at the
scene.
A scene examination is underway at the address
and we have a number of enquiries to make to establish the
circumstances of what has occurred.
We are in the very
early stages of our investigation so there are limited
details available however we expect to update media later
today.
Our community can be assured we have a team of
Police officers working to quickly to identify the person or
persons involved in this incident.
Attributed to
Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton, Waitematā
Police.
But first, a Covid-19 vaccine update. Early results from stage three trials on at least two Covid-19 vaccine contenders have been highly positive, at 90% plus levels of effectiveness. Both vaccines come with fish-hooks, though. Reportedly, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine requires two shots to be effective, has not been trialled on older people, and needs to be stored at very low (minus 70 degree Celsius) temperatures. This would create obvious problems in maintaining a “cold chain” throughout the transport, distribution and administering of the vaccine... More>>