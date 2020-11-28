Serious Crash- Plaskett Road And Oxford Road, Waimakariri District - Canterbury

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Fernside, Waimakariri District.

Police were alerted to the three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Plaskett Road and Oxford Road at about 3.55pm.

Initial indications are injuries have been sustained however details are not yet available.

The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area and instead travel via Lehmans Road though to Johns Road and Mount Thomas Road.

Updates will be provided when available.

