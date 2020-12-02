Ahipara - Far North - Northland
Wednesday, 2 December 2020, 2:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are in attendance at a serious
single-vehicle crash in the Far North.
The incident
was reported shortly after 1pm on the Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd in
Ahipara.
One of the occupants in the vehicle has sadly
died and two others have serious injuries.
Cordons are
in place on Kaitaia-Awaroa Road.
The Serious Crash
Unit has been
advised.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more