Ahipara - Far North - Northland

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious single-vehicle crash in the Far North.

The incident was reported shortly after 1pm on the Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd in Ahipara.

One of the occupants in the vehicle has sadly died and two others have serious injuries.

Cordons are in place on Kaitaia-Awaroa Road.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

