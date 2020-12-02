Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Operation Cincinnati: 12 More People Arrested

Wednesday, 2 December 2020, 4:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested 12 people, including senior leaders of the Comancheros and Rebels gangs, as part of an operation targeting the importation, manufacture and supply of methamphetamine, MDMA and other drugs.

Today, Police and New Zealand Customs staff, including members of the Armed Offenders Squad, Asset Recovery Unit and Police Dog Section, carried out search warrants at 21 properties throughout the wider Auckland area and three properties in Christchurch.

It forms the second termination phase of Operation Cincinnati, which in October saw 26 people arrested and kilos of drugs, multiple firearms and more than $10 million in assets seized.

The nine-month investigation run by the National Organised Crime Group, with assistance from New Zealand Customs, has today targeted a core group that are alleged to be involved in the importation, distribution and manufacture of methamphetamine and MDMA, along with other illicit drugs throughout Auckland and Christchurch.

The arrests include a leader of the Comancheros gang, who allegedly formed a partnership with a senior member of the Rebels gang in Christchurch, both allegedly running drug distribution networks in their areas.

A further 10 gang members and their associates have also been arrested in relation to their alleged roles in the network, which saw drugs and cash transported between the two cities.

While Police cannot rule out further searches, so far today Police have located and recovered drugs - some of which had been packaged ready for sale - along with over $200,000 in cash and a shotgun.

National Organised Crime Group’s acting Detective Inspector John Brunton says Police are determined to target the leaders and key members of these criminal gangs, who involve themselves in illicit drug distribution, intimidation and violence.

“We want to reduce the harm these gangs are causing in our communities,” he says.

“I also want to acknowledge the great work carried out by the Operation Cincinnati team, who are committed to preventing organised crime of any sort impacting on our communities.”

Twelve people aged between 20 and 42 will appear in the Auckland District Court in the coming days on various drugs related charges.

As the matter is now before the court, Police are not in a position to comment further.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Worksafe’s Whakaari/White Island Prosecutions Are Good News

Somewhere in Heaven, Helen Kelly must be smiling about Worksafe’s criminal prosecution of 10 firms and three individuals for their roles in the lead up to the Whakaari /White Island tragedy. In tandem with the subsequent coronial inquest, these court proceedings will hopefully culminate in the creation ( finally!) of a central agency to regulate the adventure tourism sector and improve public safety on matters like risk assessment, safety guidelines, inspection, enforcement and injury reporting... More>>

 

Carbon Neutral Policy: Gov Declares Climate Emergency

The Government has launched a major new initiative to combat climate change that will require the public sector to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. More>>

ALSO:

Pill Testing: Govt Moves On Drug Checking To Keep Young New Zealanders Safer This Summer

The Government will pass time limited legislation to give legal certainty to drug checking services, so they can carry out their work to keep New Zealanders safer this summer at festivals without fear of prosecution, Health Minister Andrew Little ... More>>

ALSO:

WorkSafe: 13 Parties Charged Over Whakaari/White Island Tragedy

WorkSafe New Zealand today filed charges against 13 parties in relation to the Whakaari/White Island eruption in December last year. “22 people have lost their lives in this tragic event. WorkSafe is tasked with investigating workplace incidents to determine ... More>>

ALSO:


Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 