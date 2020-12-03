Road Blocked Following Truck Crash - Ngarua - Waikato
Thursday, 3 December 2020, 6:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
SH 27 is currently blocked near Ngarua following a truck
crash this morning.
The single vehicle crash occurred
around 5am.
Emergency services are in attendance
however there is no confirmed information about injuries at
this time.
The road is expected to be closed for some
time while the scene is cleared.
Diversions are in
place at Kereone Road and Maungakawa
Road.
