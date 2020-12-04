Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sinking Lid Gambling Policy Aims To Reduce Problem Gambling Harm

Friday, 4 December 2020, 12:31 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

A Hastings District Council hearings committee position to change to a sinking lid gambling policy for Hastings, in a bid to reduce the harm caused by problem gambling, will go to the full council for ratification next week.

For the last three years, Council has had a cap on gaming machine numbers for class 4 venues, set at 293 machines, along with an open TAB venue policy.

Under the Gambling Act 2003 and Racing Industry Act 2020 Councils are required to implement gambling policies that need to be reviewed every three years.

In September this year, Council released the statement of proposal calling for submissions on its proposed direction to govern gaming venues in its district.

The district planning and bylaws subcommittee recommended introducing a sinking lid with no relocation policy, aimed at reducing machines in the district over time. A cap of one TAB venue for the district was also proposed.

In putting forward its recommendations the subcommittee noted that problem gambling disproportionately affected deprived and low income families in the Hastings district, and that increased gambling availability had resulted in an increase in problem gambling particularly among Māori and lower socio-economic groups.

As a result, 46 submissions were received, both in opposition and support to the proposal.

After considering the written and oral submissions, the hearings committee decided to adopt the proposed sinking lid policy that would ban any new gaming machines or venues being introduced in the district.

Existing licence holders could, however, under certain conditions relocate their premises within specified zones, mainly in commercial areas of the district, in order to avoid venues being established in high-deprivation areas.

The cap of the one TAB venue in the district was retained.

The hearings committee noted concerns that a reduction in gaming machines would result in people turning to online gambling, where there were less controls on behaviour than traditional gaming venues.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said council was very aware and grateful to funding from gambling trusts, which went to community groups for sports, the arts and events.

“This is particularly important during an exceptionally hard year like this one, however, we are also highly conscious of the need to reduce the harm caused by gambling, especially given the dramatic rise of online gambling, from which no local funding is received at all.”

Council plans to lobby government to regulate the online gambling industry over the coming year.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Why We’re Not Getting An Inquiry Into The White Island Disaster

The Ardern government has made an art form out of reviews and inquiries- when to hold them, when to fold them, and when to shelve the findings, virtually untouched. Among other things, the WorkSafe criminal proceedings into the Whakaari /White Island disaster look like the outcome of a conscious political strategy. The government is choosing this route instead holding a proper inquiry, because it can conveniently narrow the focus only to (a) the events prior to the eruption and (b) solely to possible violations of our labour laws... More>>

 

UN SDG: A Greener, Cleaner, Brighter Future

'The world has a high fever and is burning up. Climate disruption is daily news – from devastating wildfires to record floods. The damage to people and the environment is immense and growing.' - UN Secretary-General António Guterres ... More>>

ALSO:

Carbon Neutral Policy: Gov Declares Climate Emergency

The Government has launched a major new initiative to combat climate change that will require the public sector to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. More>>

ALSO:

Pill Testing: Govt Moves On Drug Checking To Keep Young New Zealanders Safer This Summer

The Government will pass time limited legislation to give legal certainty to drug checking services, so they can carry out their work to keep New Zealanders safer this summer at festivals without fear of prosecution, Health Minister Andrew Little ... More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 