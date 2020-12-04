Don’t Light Fires In Strong Winds This Weekend

Fire and Emergency is urging people to be fire safe this weekend with strong winds expected across inland parts of Southland, Fiordland, Otago, Canterbury, Wellington and the Wairarapa. The winds are expected to kick in late Sunday afternoon and last through to Tuesday.

"Whatever fire season is current in your area, please don’t light fires until there is little or no wind. Strong winds increase the fire danger level and make it harder to control any fires that start," says National Wildfire Specialist Graeme Still.

"It’s also important to check old burn sites are fully out so the wind doesn’t cause a fire to flare up," says Graeme Still.

"Dig right down into the site, pour water over it and then check with the back of your hand that there is no heat."

With these seasonal weather events, it’s also timely to make sure your property is safe from the risk of wildfire. Especially those living in rural communities, on lifestyle blocks and near town boundaries or large areas of scrub and bush. This includes maintaining a defendable area free of leaves and long grass around your home and removing flammables such as firewood from up against the house.

There is more information on how you can reduce the risk of fire at https://checkitsalright.nz/reduce-the-risk/safeguarding-your-property

"Hotter, dryer days are expected this summer so make sure you’re familiar with the fire season in your area, and always consider the conditions before you light a fire" says Graeme Still.

"Go to www.checkitsalright.nz for advice and further information."

© Scoop Media

