Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Paris Turns Five, Time To Thrive

Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 9:00 am
Press Release: Parents for Climate Aotearoa

What: Toy Picnic to mark 5 years since the signing of the Paris Agreement and to call for urgent climate action in covid response

When: Wednesday 9 December 2020, 12:00 – 2:00 pm

Where: Parliament Grounds

Who: Parents for Climate Aotearoa

Hundreds of toys will be descending on Parliament this Wednesday for this year’s toy picnic for climate action.

Parents for Climate Aotearoa are holding the Toy Picnic to highlight the 5 years passed since the signing of the Paris Agreement and to call for more urgent climate action, including regular, transparent communications.

“We need the Government to treasure the future hopes, dreams and lives of our children. These toys are protesting on behalf of our young kids, for their right to a childhood free from worry about climate change” said Parents for Climate Aotearoa’s Founder Alicia Hall.

“We are all proud of the work this country has done to respond to Covid, but we are wasting a once in a generation opportunity to change if we go back to the old and broken ways of doing things.

“Future generations are going to be burdened with the debt of our Covid Recovery, we cannot burden them with a polluted climate too.

“Five years ago, the world committed to the Paris Agreement to set the strong climate change targets that we need to protect our future. Just like the first five years of a child's life lays important foundations for their development, strong foundations must be laid for climate action which is also critical for our kids' future health and wellbeing.

“We want to see our Prime Minister and her leadership team start talking about climate reality – just like they did with Covid-19. Our team of five million can be trusted when we all know the risk and the plan of action, we do what is needed.”

“We need clear, regular communication from our leaders about the seriousness of Climate Change impacts and our climate action plan.

“We can't let another five years go by without strong action to build a safe climate for our kids.

Parents for Climate Aotearoa view last week’s Climate Emergency Declaration as a stake in the ground and a strong mandate to hold the government accountable, beyond a singular nuclear free moment.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Parents for Climate Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Why We’re Not Getting An Inquiry Into The White Island Disaster

The Ardern government has made an art form out of reviews and inquiries- when to hold them, when to fold them, and when to shelve the findings, virtually untouched. Among other things, the WorkSafe criminal proceedings into the Whakaari /White Island disaster look like the outcome of a conscious political strategy. The government is choosing this route instead holding a proper inquiry, because it can conveniently narrow the focus only to (a) the events prior to the eruption and (b) solely to possible violations of our labour laws... More>>

 

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:

UN SDG: A Greener, Cleaner, Brighter Future

'The world has a high fever and is burning up. Climate disruption is daily news – from devastating wildfires to record floods. The damage to people and the environment is immense and growing.' - UN Secretary-General António Guterres ... More>>

ALSO:

Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 