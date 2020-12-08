Marlborough Re-accredited As An International Safe Community

Marlborough’s status as an International Safe Community was re-confirmed today.

Mayor John Leggett and representatives involved in Safe and Sound @ the Top (SAS@TT) gathered at the Marlborough District Council to sign the region’s re-accreditation, six years on from Marlborough’s original certification. Safe Communities Foundation NZ representatives were also present.

New signatories this time included Rāngitane, Ngāti Toa and Ngāti Koata, alongside Ngāti Rārua who were one of the original signatories.

The journey towards Marlborough becoming an accredited safe community began in late 2011. The SAS@TT project was the result of a wide range of community groups and organisations looking to support their work and inform their planning.

“I am proud that Marlborough continues to be a safe community within the global network. We strive to make our region the best in New Zealand in which to live, work and enjoy a safe and satisfying life – safety in our community is vital to achieve success,” said Mayor Leggett.

“There is still a lot more work to be done. Building a safer community can only be achieved by everyone working together and ensuring the community comes along for the journey,” he said.

The 2020 SAS@TT Steering Group is made up of a broad range of organisations and agencies as follows:

Marlborough District Council

Nelson Marlborough Health

REAP Marlborough

NZ Red Cross

Fire & Emergency NZ (FENZ)

Te Puni Kokiri

Department of Corrections

AMI Insurance

ACC

Te Piki Oranga

NZ Police

Neighbourhood and Rural Support

For more information on what an International Safe Community is and why Marlborough is involved please visit: https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/our-community/international-safe-community

© Scoop Media

