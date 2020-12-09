Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Economic Impact Of Freshwater Reforms Revealed For Ashburton District

Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 1:41 pm
Press Release: Ashburton District Council

The impact of achieving the Government's freshwater management reforms will affect the entire Ashburton District, but building on well-proven approaches to implementing change will help farmers meet the challenge, a new report has revealed.

The Ashburton District Council has today released its Land and Water Management Economic Impact Report detailing the freshwater reform's expected impact on agricultural productivity and the flow-on effects this will have for the rest of the local economy.

The report conservatively estimates that collectively, farm profitability across the district will decline $57.9 million (or 83 per cent) per year, while farm expenditure within the District will also decline by $139.9 million (or 23 per cent).

With less revenue, farmers will have to tighten their spending with service and support businesses, resulting in lower levels of employment across the sector.

Using the projected impact to the district from Plan Change Two of the Canterbury Land & Water Regional Plan in the Hinds Plains Catchment, the report identified that adequate time is paramount to helping farms to evolve and deliver sustainable change.

"We can see from this report that the successful transition to better freshwater outcomes needs to be very carefully balanced with economic sustainability," Ashburton District Mayor Neil Brown says.

"Meaningful change cannot happen overnight. In addition to time, it is critical that our industry and community are supporting innovation and filling gaps in knowledge. This will help our farming practices to evolve so that we can continue producing food and fibre, and minimise the negative unintended economic consequences for our community.”

The report stated that meeting the new freshwater reform targets would be even more challenging than what farmers have already been working towards in the Canterbury Land & Water Regional Plan, and that if the timeframes for achieving the reforms are short, the negative consequences of change are likely to become more significant.

This is the first report to be commissioned investigating the economic impact of the Government's National Policy Statement on Freshwater Management Reforms on the Ashburton District.

The full report is available on the Ashburton District Council's website.< /span>

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ashburton District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Making New Zealand Safer For Everyone

The Government has today announced a raft of initiatives in its response to the recommendations to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Masjidain.
These actions will promote inclusion for all New Zealanders while recognising and responding to the value diversity brings to our communities.... More>>

 

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:


Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 