Heavy Rainfall Update - 1pm

2pm update

Sewage overflows:

· Heavy rainfall last night has resulted in high flows into our historical stormwater and wastewater networks.

· Stormwater and wastewater has been discharged out of the Waitara outfall to the Tasman Sea after the rain overwhelmed the town’s pump stations.

· We regret having to do this but the volume of rainfall was greater than the capacity of the town’s systems.

· We apologise and have been in touch with iwi and hapū, the TRC, TDHB and recreational groups.

· The high rainfall has also caused an issue at the New Plymouth Wastewater Treatment Plant meaning the quality of our treated water isn’t up to the usual standard.

· Warning signs regarding swimming and food gathering are being put up at both Waitara and Waiwhakaiho.

· Please follow the warning signs and do not collect kai from affected waterways for 28 days and don’t swim in affected areas for two days.

· Investment in our ageing water network is a key area to consider when the Mayor and Councillors shape our next 10-Year Plan, helping ensure our water networks are able to handle severe weather.

Roads:

· The severe weather, which saw more than 100mm of rain fall in Uruti, has eased.

· Waka Kotahi/NZTA has reopened SH3 at Uruti. A single lane is open.

· Okoki Road remains closed past the Piko Road intersection.

· All other roads are open but motorists are asked to drive carefully.

· Our crews are still on site cleaning up and we apologise for any inconvenience caused by the closures.

· For more information head to: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic or check out: https://www.newplymouthnz.com/

