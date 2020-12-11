Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Reo Name Gifted To Sport And Community Building At Alex Moore Park

Friday, 11 December 2020, 9:37 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council’s Strategy & Policy Committee has unanimously approved Waiora as the official name for the Sport and Community Building at Alex Moore Park.

The name Waiora, meaning water of life, was selected following engagement with iwi partner Ngāti Toa, and the Alex Moore Park Sport and Community Inc.

Council partnered with Alex Moore Park Sport and Community Inc and agreed to construct a new Sport and Community Hub Facility on the upper field at Alex Moore Park in 2018, with completion due in March 2021.

Māori Partnerships portfolio lead, Councillor Jill Day, says the gifted name is in accordance with Council’s naming policy Te Māpihi Maurea, but also meaningful for the building, and the area as a whole.

Waiora meaning ‘Water of Life’ comes from wai – water, ora – life, well, full, alive, and references the main local stream which was used for the provision of kai/spiritual sustenance.

“Much like the sport and recreation activities that occur at the park, it refers to a healthy way of living.”

Council’s naming policy Te Māpihi Maurea provides guidelines and principles to be considered when naming Council facilities. It seeks to ensure we have appropriate names for our facilities and buildings and recognises names are an important way to connect us to the land and the environment around us.

This is not a change to the name of the park, rather a new name for the new building, says Mayor Andy Foster.

“Alex Moore Park will continue to be the name of the sports park where the building is located.

“This new name is an exciting development in the progress of the project which has been delayed by lockdown, but the end result will be a recreational, sport and community hub for all to enjoy.”

Alex Moore Park Sport and Community Incorporated is made up of North Wellington (Junior) Football Club, North Wellington (Senior) Football Club, Johnsonville Cricket Club, Olympic Harriers and Athletic Club, Wellington Deaf Society, and Johnsonville Rugby Football Club.

