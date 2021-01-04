Police Urge Motorists Heading Home To Drive Safely And Arrive Alive

As people head home today following the holiday period, Police are continuing to urge motorists to drive safely and arrive alive.

Already this holiday period, 11 people have lost their lives and many more have been seriously injured.

There will be a lot of traffic on roads around the country today and many areas have been impacted by bad weather in the last few days, making it even more important for all drivers to remain focused and make the right decisions to keep the roads safe for everyone.

"We know people will be keen to get home and the weather conditions will make driving challenging in many parts of New Zealand," says Assistant Commissioner Scott Fraser.

"But we don't want to see any more families impacted by tragedy this holiday period and we need all road users to play their part in getting everyone home safely."

"It's very simple - keep your speed down and appropriate to the conditions, watch your following distances, put the phones away, and take a break if you feel fatigued."

"By doing these simple things we look after our families, each other and everyone on the roads."

