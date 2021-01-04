Police Urge Motorists Heading Home To Drive Safely And Arrive Alive
Monday, 4 January 2021, 10:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
As people head home today following the holiday period,
Police are continuing to urge motorists to drive safely and
arrive alive.
Already this holiday period, 11 people
have lost their lives and many more have been seriously
injured.
There will be a lot of traffic on roads
around the country today and many areas have been impacted
by bad weather in the last few days, making it even more
important for all drivers to remain focused and make the
right decisions to keep the roads safe for
everyone.
"We know people will be keen to get home and
the weather conditions will make driving challenging in many
parts of New Zealand," says Assistant Commissioner Scott
Fraser.
"But we don't want to see any more families
impacted by tragedy this holiday period and we need all road
users to play their part in getting everyone home
safely."
"It's very simple - keep your speed down and
appropriate to the conditions, watch your following
distances, put the phones away, and take a break if you feel
fatigued."
"By doing these simple things we look after
our families, each other and everyone on the
roads."
In October, the public rewarded the government for the way it has steered New Zealand through the Covid-19 crisis this year, and rightly so. The Labour-led government’s handling of the pandemic was not only the year’s top political accomplishment but - almost certainly – there are New Zealanders alive at Christmas time this year who would not have been if there had been a National government in office. That’s not an ideological point. Judging by their early response to the crisis, National would have almost certainly not gone in so early and so hard. The reality is that there would have been a human cost if economic wellbeing had been given more emphasis, early on... More>>