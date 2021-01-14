Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Off to the races with Metlink

Thursday, 14 January 2021, 4:30 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao

Metlink is putting on special direct bus services to and from Trentham Racecourse over the next few weeks so punters won’t miss starting orders and get saddled with delays while essential track and station upgrades are underway on the Hutt line.

Metlink will be adding direct buses to its stable of services this summer for race days on 16 and 23 January. The direct buses will run from Wellington Station to Trentham Station. The direct buses are in addition to trains which are still operating from Wellington Station to Taita, with bus replacement services stopping at all stops after that.

Standard train fares will still apply and PA departure announcements at Wellington Station will help inform passengers of the extra race day direct buses.

Three return direct buses will depart Trentham Station bus stop at the end of each race day bringing people back to Wellington Station. Again, these are in addition to the standard bus replacement services and train services running on 16 and 23 January.

KiwiRail also plan to finish upgrades at Trentham Station by 29 January so normal train services can resume in time for Wellington Cup Day enabling Metlink to add extra train cars for the influx of folks that fancy a flutter.

Scott Gallacher, General Manager for Metlink, says taking a punt on the extra bus services made sense as there was too much at stake.

“We know that many people have had a staycation this year and are making the most of the region’s events so we expect more people than usual will be heading to the races in the lead up to The Wellington Cup.

“We’ve been working with our rail and bus operators, Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy and the Trentham Racecourse to go the extra furlong and ensure passengers don’t face any barriers and can get direct access to the races while works at Trentham Station carry on,” says Scott Gallacher.

For more information passengers are advised to check out the Metlink website, app and Facebook page.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: on why the second Trump impeachment has to proceed

To the very end, a sizeable Congressional segment of the Republican Party has been willing to defend Donald Trump no matter what he says or does, and to urge on his most violent supporters.

Here for example, was Republican Congressman Mo Brooks speaking to the Capitol crowd at last week’s protest gathering just before things went south:

“Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass,” said Mr. Brooks, Republican of Alabama. “Are you willing to do what it takes to fight for America? Louder! Will you fight for America?”...More>>


 
 

A New Year: No politicians at Rātana in 2021

Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only… More>>

ALSO:

Covid: Border Exception for 1000 International Students

The Government has approved an exception class for 1000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began....More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 