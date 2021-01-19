Cass Bay Fire: Update 2

A number of properties have been evacuated as Fire and Emergency continues to fight a fire near Cass Bay, near Christchurch.

Three helicopters and four appliances are actively fighting the fire which crews were first called to at about 1.30pm this afternoon.

While 20 properties have been evacuated along the Corsair Bay flank of the fire, no structures are under threat.

Lyttelton-Governors Bay Road (Park Terrace), from Corsair through to Rapaki is currently closed. It is expected to re-open at around 5.30pm.

The road closure is to enable aerial firefighting operations.

The fire has been surrounded and firefighters are currently working to put containment lines around it.

Fire and Emergency asks people to stay away from the area and to keep their doors and windows shut, especially those particularly vulnerable to the effects of smoke.

