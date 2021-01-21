Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Annual International Kai Festival Cancelled For 2021

Thursday, 21 January 2021, 12:06 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

Whakatū Marae and Founders Heritage Park have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s International Kai Festival.

Held annually on Waitangi Day, 6 February, this year’s event was planned to take place at Whakatū Marae and neighbouring Founders Heritage Park.

However, Whakatū Marae Kaiwhakahaere Kim Ngawhika said the past year had been incredibly challenging, and with the threat of COVID-19 still very real, it was imperative whānau wellbeing came first.

“This has not been an easy decision, but our Whānau Ora principles implore us to place whānau wellbeing at the heart of everything we do.

“We were so looking forward to catching up with everyone and taking the time to share kai, listen to music and to be together, but with the ongoing threat of COVID-19 in our communities, I believe this is the right decision.”

Nelson City Council Community and Recreation Committee Chair Tim Skinner said: “While we were looking forward to the International Kai Festival again, the health and wellbeing of our community is our top priority, and we fully support the principles of Whānau Ora.”

Both Whakatū Marae and Founders Heritage Park are looking forward to holding a fantastic 2022 event, and are investigating alternative ways to connect with the community and celebrate Waitangi Day.

Other events that are taking place in Nelson on Waitangi Day include a special screening of What Really Happened: Waitangi 2011, from 9pm at Founders Heritage Park and the Adam Chamber Music Festival's Adam Summer Celebration: Celebrating NZ at the Nelson Centre of Musical Arts at 2pm. For more information see itson.co.nz.
 

