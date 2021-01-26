Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Prohibited Fire Season For Marlborough

Tuesday, 26 January 2021, 4:03 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

All of Marlborough, both urban and rural areas, is moving to a prohibited fire season from 0800 on Wednesday 27 January 2021.

A prohibited fire season means a total ban on outdoor fires and all previously granted fire permits are no longer valid.

Kaikoura urban and rural areas will remain in a restricted fire season for the time being.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Chris Hayles says "with the hot and dry weather we’ve been experiencing, the fire danger is very high. Fires will start and spread out of control very easily."

"Avoid any activity that will generate heat and produce sparks in dry areas - such as welding and grinding metal, fireworks and lawnmowers," says Chris Hayles.

"Barbecues, hangi and umu are still allowed in a prohibited season but make sure you have a hose or bucket of water nearby to extinguish any escaped sparks."

Chris Hayles is asking the public to check on any old fires to ensure they are fully extinguished. "Fires can start up again in dry conditions. Check old burn sites for heat and smoke, rake the area out and apply water."

"Be vigilant this summer. Please call 111 if you see any signs of smoke."

If you are unsure if it is safe to undertake spark-generating activity, or to light up your barbecue, go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check the local fire danger and fire season status.

