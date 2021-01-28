Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Work On Stage Three Of Wānaka Lakefront Development Plan Begins

Thursday, 28 January 2021, 12:39 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Work on Stage Three of the Wānaka Lakefront Development Plan is set to begin on Monday 1 February 2021, which will see the implementation of Te Ara Wānaka (a shared pathway) for pedestrians and cyclists along Lakeside Road, and a separate boardwalk along the lake's edge.

QLDC Community Services General Manager, Thunes Cloete was excited to see Stage Three coming to life, saying that once finished, the ecological and accessibility improvements realised along the lakefront would be something Wānaka's community could be proud of.

"We consulted on a Concept Plan for this site in June 2019 and received overwhelming support for its direction and what Stage Three aims to achieve," Dr Cloete said.

"Once finished, wide scale native planting will run from Bullock Creek through to the Marina, working to maintain the area's rugged and natural look while also providing an injection of native flora and fauna."

Stage Three’s main contractor Blakely Construction planned to stagger work on different features of the site, delaying construction of the boardwalk until after April to avoid any disturbance to nesting and breeding Grebe in the area.

Environmental protection methods would also be in place during the project, with the utilisation of silt curtains and sediment pumps, netting for capturing debris and scaffolding platforms all aimed at protecting the lakefront.

Wānaka Community Board (WCB) Chair, Barry Bruce was looking forward to watching Stage Three’s plans and designs becoming reality, noting that the underutilised land from the Marina through to Bullock Creek would become a real destination for both locals and visitors to the town.

"Both pedestrians and cyclists will be able to move through the area with a greater level of safety and ease once work on Stage Three is complete,” Mr Bruce said.

“Residents and visitors will also have new spots to sit and enjoy a picnic on the lakefront, and yet another vantage point from which to enjoy some of the best views in Wānaka.”

Work on Stage Three of the Wānaka Lakefront Development Plan will require some changes to Lakeside Road traffic and access to the lakefront during the project, with a number of closures scheduled to take place.

Lakeside Road will remain open to northbound traffic between Ardmore Street and Wanaka Marina for the entirety of the project, but will be closed to southbound traffic from Friday 26 February 2021. A detour will be in place for southbound traffic via Lismore Street and Hedditch Street.

Pedestrian and cycle access along Lakeside Road will be maintained throughout the project.

Work on Stage Three of the Wānaka Lakefront Development Plan is set to be concluded in August 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19: 2 Border-Related Cases Confirmed

Two people who completed their managed isolation in the same facility and at the same time as the Northland case are now being treated as confirmed COVID-19 infections. “While we still can’t categorically rule these out as historical infections, ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical glass vials, a sufficiently robust “cold chain” to safely store the vaccines out in the field? All those issues remain. Currently though, production and delivery concerns are also hovering over whether the drug companies will live up to their contractual commitments, on time... More>>

 

New Zealand Government: Moves On Climate Promises

The Government is delivering on its first tranche of election promises to take action on climate change with a raft of measures that will help meet New Zealand’s 2050 carbon neutral target, create new jobs and boost innovation. More>>

ALSO:

National: Leader Of The Opposition’s State Of The Nation Speech

Kia ora and thank you for that welcome. It is a pleasure to be here. Thank you to the Rotary Club of Auckland and the EMA for hosting me at this first event in your centenary year. National and Rotary share many common principles, including community ... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry Of Health: Probable Case Of COVID-19 In A Returnee

The Ministry of Health is investigating a positive test result in a person who recently travelled from overseas and completed their stay in managed isolation in a facility in Auckland. In the case we are investigating and reporting today, the person had ... More>>


ALSO:


Oranga Tamariki: Chief Executive Grainne Moss Steps Down

Controversial Oranga Tamariki chief executive Grainne Moss has decided to step down. More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

Oxfam NZ: Wealth Of New Zealand’s Richest Person’s Soars By $3.4bn Since Beginning Of Pandemic

New Zealand’s richest citizen, Graeme Hart, has seen his fortune increase by NZ$3,494,333,333 since March 2020 – a sum equivalent to over half a million New Zealanders receiving a cheque for NZ$6,849 each, reveals a new analysis from Oxfam today. The New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Public Housing Plan Announced

RT HON JACINDA ARDERN HON DR MEGAN WOODS The Government has released its Public Housing Plan 2021-2024 which outlines the intention of where 8,000 additional public and transitional housing places announced in Budget 2020, will go. “The Government ... More>>

Government: Pre-Departure Testing Extended To All Passengers To New Zealand

To further protect New Zealand from COVID-19, the Government is extending pre-departure testing to all passengers to New Zealand except from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 