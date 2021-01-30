Name Release - Hamilton Homicide
Saturday, 30 January 2021, 4:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the man who died
yesterday, after being injured in a family harm incident in
Hamilton on 27 January.
He was Phillip Tipa, aged
46.
Our thoughts are with his whānau and loved ones
at this difficult time.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the incident in which Mr Tipa was injured
are ongoing.
If you have information which could
assist Police enquiries, please get in touch via 105 and
quote file number
210128/6037.
