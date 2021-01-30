Name Release - Hamilton Homicide

Police can now release the name of the man who died yesterday, after being injured in a family harm incident in Hamilton on 27 January.

He was Phillip Tipa, aged 46.

Our thoughts are with his whānau and loved ones at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident in which Mr Tipa was injured are ongoing.

If you have information which could assist Police enquiries, please get in touch via 105 and quote file number 210128/6037.

