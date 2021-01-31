Southbound Lanes Of Northern Motorway Blocked By Crash - Waitematā
Sunday, 31 January 2021, 4:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two southbound lanes of the Northern Motorway have been
blocked by a crash.
A pedestrian was struck by a
motorbike at 4.10pm, between the McClymonts Road on-ramp and
the Greville Road off-ramp.
Motorists are asked to
take alternative routes where possible.
At this stage
there is no information available regarding
injuries.
An update will be provided as soon as more
information is
available.
