Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Decisions Made Following Code Of Conduct Investigation

Thursday, 11 February 2021, 1:28 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Waikato regional councillors have today voted to suspend elected member Fred Lichtwark from all committees, subcommittees and other representative roles over angry and abusive behaviour.

The suspension will remain in place until 31 August 2021, at which time it will be reviewed. Cr Lichtwark will remain a member of the full council, which meets monthly and as required.

The decision was made following a full and fair independent investigation into three complaints against Cr Lichtwark last November under the Waikato Regional Council Code of Conduct for Elected Members.

A number of recommendations were made by the independent investigator. These were discussed with all involved and it was decided this week that:

  • apologies are required to be made to council and the individual complainants
  • appropriate training be undertaken to address an angry and abusive communications style
  • mentoring be provided
  • an email and social media policy be developed for elected members and training be provided on it.

Consideration will also be given by the regional council to whether to engage LGNZ EquiP to customise a training workshop for elected members on communication and engagement with councillors, staff and the public.

Council chair Russ Rimmington said, “I want to reassure our communities that today’s decision does not affect Cr Lichtwark’s ability to represent his constituents – he’ll continue working with his elected member colleagues and be able to keep up with council business.

“He will continue to receive agendas and be able to sit in on any meeting he wishes to attend, but will not be able to participate unless the committee chair grants permission to do so. In full council meetings he’ll be able to raise matters, in line with standing orders, and vote,” Cr Rimmington said.

He added: “While this investigation has been underway councillors have continued to work together in the best interests of our communities.

“Only two weeks ago we came together for some full and frank talks over three days before agreeing our proposed budget and work programme for the next 10 years. I am confident that this robust decision making can and will continue over the remainder of this term,” Cr Rimmington said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Leaving Women Out Of The Job Creation Plans, Plus The Current Vaccine Blues

Women workers have taken an unequal impact of the job losses caused by the pandemic but so far almost all the government’s job creation efforts have been concentrated in sectors – e.g. on “shovel ready” projects in the construction industry where males dominate the work force. Recently, Werewolf used employment, unemployment and under-employment statistics from the September 2020 quarter to highlight this mismatch between the pattern of pandemic job losses and the government response... More>>

 

Government: 40,000 New Zealanders To Be Supported Back Into Work Through Flexi-Wage Expansion

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni have today announced a significant expansion to the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative, which will see up to 40,000 New Zealanders supported into ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner

Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>

Government: RMA To Be Repealed And Replaced

The Government is delivering on its promise to reform the Resource Management system based on the comprehensive review carried out last year. More>>

ALSO:

Budget 2021: Government Remains Focused On Building Back Better

Budget 2021 will sharpen the focus on supporting the New Zealand economic recovery as the Government continues to keep New Zealanders safe from COVID-19. Speaking at a BNZ Breakfast event in Wellington this morning Grant Robertson released the 2021 ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Climate Change Commission’s Slow Motion Response

Good grief. An eleven to fifteen year window of adjustment to the threat from climate change is still being decried as “too ambitious” by the usual suspects: ie the farming, transport and fossil fuel sectors responsible for the vast bulk of our climate ... More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attack, Two Years On: Unity The Focus Of National Remembrance Service

Two years on from the Christchurch mosques’ attacks, people will come together at a National Remembrance Service to remember and honour those who died and build on the spirit of unity that came out of the tragedy. Fifty-one people died as a result ... More>>

Employers: New COVID-19 Payment Supports Businesses

From tomorrow employers can receive a $350 payment if their employees cannot work from home while awaiting a COVID-19 test result. The Short-Term Absence Payment (STAP), is part of the Government’s Business Support Package and reinforces an ongoing ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Risk Of Being Short Changed By Pfizer

Who knew that the delivery of the Covid vaccines was going to be such a headache? All the predictions had been around the likely distribution problems. Would there be enough trained vaccinators around the country, a sufficient number of medical ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand And China Sign FTA Upgrade

Trade Ministers for New Zealand and China today signed an upgrade to the free trade agreement between the two countries. “This modernises our free trade agreement and ensures it will remain fit for purpose for another decade,” Minister for Trade ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 