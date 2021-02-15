Tangitu Road, Te Puna: Road Closure Due To Police Operation
Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson, Western Bay of Plenty Area Investigations Manager:
Western Bay of Plenty Police continue to carry out a pre-planned operation on Tangitu Road in Te Puna.
The operation began earlier today.
As a result, a section of the road remains closed this evening.
While there is no direct threat to the community, we understand this is causing both a concern and an inconvenience for local residents and we ask for your continued patience.
Please avoid travelling to Tangitu Road at this time.
Local residents requiring assistance are ask