Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lake’s Young Kākahi Desperately Need Some Mates

Tuesday, 16 February 2021, 4:40 pm
Press Release: Wairarapa Moana Wetlands Project

With all of Lake Wairarapa to play in, it can be a lonely life for a juvenile kākahi, the native New Zealand freshwater mussel. While there are plenty of the adult mollusc living on the lake bed, juveniles are few, and it is cause for concern.

This year’s annual kākahi monitoring survey day at Lake Domain Reserve in the Wairarapa recorded reasonable numbers of adult kākahi, but not a single juvenile.

The kākahi monitoring programme, now in its seventh year, is one of a number of projects underway at Lake Wairarapa as part of the Wairarapa Moana Wetlands Project, a joint initiative of Kahungunu ki Wairarapa and Rangitāne o Wairarapa Inc, Greater Wellington Regional Council, the Department of Conservation, and South Wairarapa District Council.

Freshwater ecologist Amber McEwan, who coordinates the event says the juvenile no-show is troubling, and signals a worrying outlook for the fate of the species in Lake Wairarapa.

Kākahi play an important ecosystem role as they filter water, as one kākahi can filter about one litre of water per hour. In the past, large beds of kākahi probably helped to maintain the clarity and ecological health of New Zealand’s waterways.

Kākahi are a taonga species for Māori; as a traditional source of food and as tools.

NIWA freshwater ecologist Mark Fenwick says kākahi are considered to be a bioindicator in freshwater environments.

“The fact they are still relatively easy to find in Lake Wairarapa is encouraging. Like all species, however, their future will be dependent on having babies, and right now baby kākahi are hard to find,” says Mr Fenwick.

“It is a problem mirrored all around New Zealand. Populations of kākahi are year-by-year getting older which will eventually get to a tipping point where there is no recruitment.

“In some places they are becoming virtually extinct; there are viable adults but they are not producing any babies - Lake Wairarapa is not there yet,” says Mr Fenwick.

Greater Wellington’s Wairarapa Moana Project Lead, Kereana Sims says “The kākahi monitoring programme helps us to build our understanding of what is happening with the ecology of Wairarapa Moana, but it’s also a really important way for us to grow the connection between people and the Lake.”

This year’s monitoring involved about 35 citizen scientists, measuring and recording information about the kākahi and returning them safely to the lake. The survey alternates between two sites at Lake Wairarapa - Lake Domain at the top end of the lake and Wairarapa Lake Shore Scenic Reserve on the Western side.

Mr Fenwick says the two locations are quite different and may help to explain why there were no juveniles found in this year’s survey.

The monitoring site at Lake Domain Reserve is between two waterways flowing into the lake - Tauherenikau River and the outlet of Barton’s Lagoon. It makes it more likely that trout and other introduced fish such as rudd and perch are prevalent, a factor which may be contributing to the decline of kākahi.

Kākahi populations rely on host fish species - their favourite being the native kōaro - to facilitate successful reproduction. As host fish they act like a taxi whereby kākahi larva, called glochidia, are sneezed out by their mother and latch onto a passing fish using a hook at the top of their shell.

“This side of the lake probably has less native fish, and more exotic which has a negative effect for the kākahi population because they are not able to transform into the adult form on the exotic species, instead probably dropping off and dying.”

Not only are exotic fish likely making it hard for juveniles to successfully transform, it is also very difficult for baby kākahi to survive in most parts of Wairarapa Moana these days.

This is due to the effects of nutrient and sediment runoff from surrounding land, which creates a hostile lake bottom, rather than the clean, oxygenated habitat that baby kākahi need.

The Wairarapa Moana Wetlands Project began in 2008 with the aim of enhancing the native ecology, recreational and cultural opportunities on public land in the area, and includes restoration work at Ōnoke Spit, Lake Domain Reserve, Donald’s Creek as well as Ōnoke/Ōkorewa Lagoon.

Wairarapa Moana is one of the largest remaining wetland complexes in New Zealand, and has ecological values of national and international significance.

For more information on the Wairarapa Moana Wetlands Project visit the website: www.waiwetlands.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wairarapa Moana Wetlands Project on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Lockdown, And On Air NZ’s Saudi Military Sales

A three day Covid lockdown feels like the pandemic equivalent of T20 cricket. Just as T20 isn’t really cricket, this three day breathing space isn’t a realistic timeframe for detecting and isolating the potential spreaders of a disease that has had ample opportunity to travel across and beyond Auckland. We’re really waiting to see if we’re going to be lucky again, this time. Or not... More>>

 

New WTO Director General: New Zealand Welcomes Appointment

Hon Damien O’Connor Minister for Trade and Export Growth Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor congratulated Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her ground-breaking selection as the next Director General of the World Trade Organization ... More>>


Government: Backing Sustainable Public Interest Journalism

The Minister for Broadcasting and Media has launched a fund to support public interest journalism to ensure communities across the country are kept informed on issues that affect them and their communities. More>>

Government: 40,000 New Zealanders To Be Supported Back Into Work Through Flexi-Wage Expansion

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni have today announced a significant expansion to the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative, which will see up to 40,000 New Zealanders supported into ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner

Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>

Government: RMA To Be Repealed And Replaced

The Government is delivering on its promise to reform the Resource Management system based on the comprehensive review carried out last year. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Close Contact Test Results Will Be Crucial To Whether Auckland’s Level 3 Lockdown Is Extended Beyond Three Days

Authored by Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury, Shaun Hendy , Professor of Physics, University of Auckland & Siouxsie Wiles , Associate Professor in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of Auckland. ... More>>

Social: Government Delivers On Promise To Working Low-Income Families

From 1 April 2021, people getting a benefit will be able to earn more through work before their benefit payments are affected, Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni has announced. “Overall, around 82,900 low-income people and families ... More>>

Government: New Zealand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Earlier Than Expected

New Zealand’s first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in New Zealand next week subject to transportation plans and quality temperature control, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “We have been working behind ... More>>

ALSO:

Provincial Development Unit: Billion Dollar Milestone For Regional Economies

A significant milestone in support to the regions has been passed with more than one billion dollars pumped into economic development projects to back local jobs and businesses. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 