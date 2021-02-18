Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greater Wellington Urges Developer To Consult Community On Underhill Road Earthworks

Thursday, 18 February 2021, 12:32 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Greater Wellington Regional Council (Greater Wellington) is confident in the process it followed, however is calling for the earthworks developer at the Underhill Road site to give locals an opportunity to express their concerns with the activities underway.

The developer at the Underhill Road site is allowed to undertake earthworks under a consent gained from Greater Wellington. Despite recent reports Greater Wellington has not granted consent for a quarry.

Appropriate approvals are required from the South Wairarapa District Council (SWDC) to be able to operate a quarry at the site.

Subsequent to Greater Wellington granting the earthworks consent, SWDC received a consent application for aggregate crushing and stockpiling and will be assessing the amenity, roading maintenance, noise, traffic, and nuisance dust effects which fall under their jurisdiction.

In August 2020, Greater Wellington granted consent to PJ Warren Earthmoving LTD for earthworks and associated discharges of sediment to the land and nearby water at Underhill Road. This consent covered a range of proposed activities and impacts, including assessing effects on surface water quality, air discharges, erosion and sediment run off to land.

An affected land owner was notified and that land owner provided formal approval for the activity to go ahead. Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa and Rangitāne o Wairarapa were also consulted as part of the application process and no concerns were raised.

At the time, the application did not include a digger and earth-crusher on site but Al Cross, General Manager for Environment Management at Greater Wellington says “Under the proposed Natural Resource Plan, the addition of an earth-crusher on the site doesn’t trigger the requirement for a new consent or change of conditions, as long as it doesn’t cause impacts beyond the boundary of the property such as noxious, dangerous or offensive odour, dust or smoke, along with other effects”.

Greater Wellington councillor and Wairarapa Committee Chair Adrienne Staples says, “We’ve advised that the applicant must undertake consultation with neighbouring properties. We’d also encourage SWDC to embark on a similar process.

“Since this activity is of concern to the local community, we see this as the best way to move forward, even though it may not be required for the regulatory process.

“Consulting with the community on this matter is more a matter of good faith and about reaching a reasonable decision for all parties involved,” adds Cr Staples.

For more information on Greater Wellington’s resource consent process, visit: https://www.gw.govt.nz/resource-consents/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Another Epic Failure By Australia To Act Decently On The World Stage

Not for the first time, New Zealand’s leaders did us proud yesterday while – faced with the same moral challenge- Australia leaders fouled their nest. The case of 26-year-old Suhayra Aden and her two surviving pre-school children is clear cut. If Western democracies truly believe in a world governed by international law, they need to shoulder the political risks and responsibilities involved in maintaining those norms. Yet for the past 20 years, Australia has done the exact opposite. ... More>>

Covid-19 Update: Auckland To Drop To Alert Level 2, Rest Of NZ To Level 1, At Midnight

Auckland and wider New Zealand will drop one level each - to levels 2 and 1 respectively - from midnight tonight, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. More>>


ALSO:


 
 

Military Affairs: New Zealand To Conclude Its Deployment To Afghanistan In 2021

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare have announced that New Zealand will conclude its deployment of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to Afghanistan by May 2021. More>>

New WTO Director General: New Zealand Welcomes Appointment

Hon Damien O’Connor Minister for Trade and Export Growth Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor congratulated Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her ground-breaking selection as the next Director General of the World Trade Organization ... More>>


Government: Backing Sustainable Public Interest Journalism

The Minister for Broadcasting and Media has launched a fund to support public interest journalism to ensure communities across the country are kept informed on issues that affect them and their communities. More>>

Government: 40,000 New Zealanders To Be Supported Back Into Work Through Flexi-Wage Expansion

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni have today announced a significant expansion to the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative, which will see up to 40,000 New Zealanders supported into ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner

Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>

Covid-19: Close Contact Test Results Will Be Crucial To Whether Auckland’s Level 3 Lockdown Is Extended Beyond Three Days

Authored by Michael Plank, Professor in Applied Mathematics, University of Canterbury, Shaun Hendy , Professor of Physics, University of Auckland & Siouxsie Wiles , Associate Professor in Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, University of Auckland. ... More>>

ALSO:

Social: Government Delivers On Promise To Working Low-Income Families

From 1 April 2021, people getting a benefit will be able to earn more through work before their benefit payments are affected, Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni has announced. “Overall, around 82,900 low-income people and families ... More>>

Government: New Zealand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Earlier Than Expected

New Zealand’s first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in New Zealand next week subject to transportation plans and quality temperature control, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “We have been working behind ... More>>

ALSO:

Provincial Development Unit: Billion Dollar Milestone For Regional Economies

A significant milestone in support to the regions has been passed with more than one billion dollars pumped into economic development projects to back local jobs and businesses. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 