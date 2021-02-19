Stratford’s New Aquatic Centre Site Blessed Today

The site of the new aquatic centre in Stratford was blessed today by Koro Sandy Parata and representatives from Ngāruahine, Ngāti Maru and Ngāti Ruanui.

Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke turned the first sod and gave thanks to everyone who had been involved in getting the project to this point, including the Stratford Cricket Club who have been accommodating in giving up their cricket wicket for the project to go ahead.

Site preparation is due to begin next week and earthworks on the site will follow.

District Mayor Neil Volzke says this is an occasion we’ve been looking forward to. “It’s great that we’ve reached this milestone in the project and that the physical work is about to begin,” he says.

“It’s the largest and most expensive Council project that I have been involved with, and it’s something that’s had strong community support from the beginning when it was introduced in the 2018-28 Long Term Plan.”

“The $8 million government stimulus funding that we received in 2020 was an added bonus that will allow us to build a first class facility for our community and the wider region to enjoy.”

The pool floor plan was signed off by Council in December 2020 and includes a 25 metre eight lane pool, hydrotherapy pool, learn to swim pool and a children’s splash pad.

Construction of the aquatic centre is due to be completed towards the end of 2022.

For updates on the project residents are encouraged to follow Council on Facebook, check out Council’s weekly Central Link publication or visit stratford.govt.nz

